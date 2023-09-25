Telus Launches 3 Gigabit Internet in Western Canada

Telus has launched a new tier of home Internet service, offering PureFibre X customers in Alberta and British Columbia access to the fastest Internet speeds in Western Canada.

The new PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet service provides symmetrical upload and download speeds of 3.0 Gbps. Telus says it is the only provider offering 100% fibre-to-the-home service in Western Canada. This is in contrast to Rogers-owned Shaw’s max offering of 1.5 Gigabit internet that is not direct fibre to the home.

“As a company with deep roots in Western Canada, we’re incredibly proud of our proven track record of putting customers and communities here first,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of Telus Consumer Solutions.

The PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet plan comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 hardware. “With PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet, Telus is continuing to provide leading Internet speeds and a seamless Wi-Fi experience so more of our valued customers can stay connected to the people and information that matters most,” Mawji added.

The integration of Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X enables households to experience faster Internet speeds on multiple devices. This allows for seamless gaming, web surfing, video calling, remote work and learning, as well as 4K streaming.

The PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet starts from $115 per month on a two year plan. The same price per month from Rogers’ Shaw is an Ignite Gigabit plan with up to 1 Gbps download speeds and up to 100 Mbps upload speeds.