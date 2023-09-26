Google Sets Sights on Canada’s $210 Billion AI Opportunity

Canada’s tech prowess has long been a topic of conversation, and Google is gearing up to make the most of the burgeoning AI landscape in the region.

In an official blog post, Google Canada has spotlighted how it has played a crucial role in supporting Canada’s thriving tech ecosystem while serving millions of Canadian users.

Google has been firmly rooted in Canada since 2001, operating offices in Waterloo, Toronto, and Montreal.

Canadians continue to embrace Google’s services daily, with Google Search, Google Maps, YouTube, and Android ranking among the top 10 innovations of the last three decades, according to an Economic Impact Report by Public First.

Today, Canadians rely on Google Search an impressive four times a day on average, translating to over 5 million answered questions every hour.

As Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, the tech giant is looking toward the future, focusing on the next major technological shift: AI.

The company has been at the forefront of AI adoption, with machine learning integrated into its core platforms. Since 2015, Google has operated as an “AI-first” company, recognizing AI’s potential for exponential growth.

According to the Economic Impact Report, generative AI could inject a staggering $210 billion into Canada’s economy, equivalent to 8% of Gross Value Added (GVA).

This technology could also save the average Canadian worker over 100 hours annually, marking the most substantial productivity boost since the advent of Google Search.

Google sees immense economic potential in AI for Canadians and businesses, as well as opportunities for sustainability, productivity, and overall quality of life improvements.

With Canada uniquely positioned to embrace this new frontier in AI, Google is eager to play a pivotal role in realizing its full potential.