New on Prime Video Canada: October 2023

We have yet another list of new shows and movies coming to Amazon’s Prime Video for October 2023.

Prime Video’s upcoming fall programming includes the TIFF 2023 People’s Choice Documentary Award winner, “Mr. Dressup: the Magic of Make Believe.” The streaming platform will also offer the third season of “Upload,” a series created by Greg Daniels and starring Canadian actor Robbie Amell, filmed in Vancouver. Currently, the first two seasons of the show are available on Prime Video.

Additionally, the line-up includes “Awareness,” an otherworldly thriller, and “The Other Zoey,” a romantic-comedy film. For those interested in films based on true events, “The Burial,” which premiered at TIFF and stars Academy Award-winning actors Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, will also be available.

The big news last week was that Amazon announced Prime Video would get commercials starting in early 2024, but there will be a paid option to remove them.

Check out what’s new on Prime Video for October 2023 below:

October 6

Totally Killer (Amazon Original)

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Amazon Original)

Fast X

October 10

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (Amazon Original)

October 11

Awareness (Amazon Original)

October 12

Mud, Sweat, and Tears: Premiership Rugby S1 (Exclusive Content)

October 13

The Burial (Amazon Original)

Everybody Loves Diamonds S1 (Amazon Original)

October 20

Upload S3 (Amazon Original)

The Other Zoey (Amazon Original)

Bosch: Legacy S2 (Amazon Original)

Silver Dollar Road (Amazon Original)

October 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (Amazon Original)

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Chucky S3 on STACKTV on October 5

Married at First Sight S17 on STACKTV on October 19

Frasier S1 on Paramount+ on October 12

Creepshow S4 on Shudder on October 13

Shining Vale S2 on STARZ on October 13

Annika S2 on PBS Masterpiece on October 15

Rick and Morty S7 on October 16

Fear the Walking Dead S8B on AMC+ on October 19

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in October

Quiet Place on October 1

Below Deck: Mediterranean on October 6

Take Care Good Night on October 10

Clifford The Big Red Dog on October 14

Simran on October 17

Sleepy Hollow on October 27

A Journal for Jordan on October 28

It’s Only The End Of The World on October 31

Click here to sign up for Prime Video–it comes included with your Prime membership.