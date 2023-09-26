Spotify “Jam” Brings the Ultimate Group Listening Experience

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Spotify has just announced the launch of its new “Jam” feature, a personalized, real-time listening session tailored for groups to enjoy together.

Spotify Jam

The new feature lets Premium Spotify subscribers to invite others to contribute to a shared playlist, creating a customized musical experience for all participants.

Premium listeners can initiate a Jam, while anyone on Spotify can join in. Creating a Jam is effortless – simply invite your friends, and Jam will curate the perfect playlist by identifying common musical preferences.

You can track who added each song, whether you’re cooking together in the kitchen or enjoying outdoor games.

With Jam, you can invite a diverse group of friends and family. Premium subscribers can join the Jam from anywhere, whether they’re in the same room or continents apart.

To start a Jam, select a playlist or song you’re excited about and click the “Start a Jam” button. You can also choose the device you want to play through, such as your phone or a speaker.

Housemates on your shared Wi-Fi will receive an invitation to join the Jam when they open Spotify.

Spotify

Inviting your squad is hassle-free, with three options available:

Connect via Bluetooth by tapping your phones together.
Have friends scan the QR code displayed on your screen.
Share the Jam link through various social platforms, texts, or SMS.

In a Jam, everyone can contribute songs to the queue, see who added each track, and receive music recommendations on their individual devices.

The host, meanwhile, can manage the Jam’s participants, rearrange the playlist, or remove tracks that don’t align with the vibe.

Jam is now available for all Spotify users worldwide, commencing today.

YouTube video

