How to Watch Meta Connect 2023 and What to Expect

Meta is hosting its annual Connect keynote on Wednesday, September 27th. Here, the company will unveil new hardware regarding its virtual reality (VR) initiatives along with other notable surprises.

Meta Connect 2023 has already technically begun as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a standalone keynote this week. This set the tone with opening marks ahead of the meat of the event. Meta Connect 2023’s main keynote takes place on Wednesday and begins at 1 PM ET/10 AM ET.

The company has already confirmed that its headliner will be an in-depth unveiling of the Meta Quest 3. As the next-gen headset, the company will continue to innovate on the design and processing power of the Meta Quest series.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg announced the Meta Quest 3 will feature twice the graphical performance of its predecessor. The new headset is also being redesigned to be slimmer and more comfortable. Meta is also going back to the drawing board, redesigning its Touch Plus controllers to be more ergonomic.

Meta Quest 3 will supposedly launch sometime this fall. In Canada, the 128GB model will start at $689.99. Specifics on the release are likely to be revealed during Meta Connect 2023.

On top of Meta Quest 3, we’re likely to see the company expand on Meta Quest+. For the uninitiated, this is the company’s VR subscription service, offering a library of VR titles. For $10.99 a month, subscribers can get discounted rates for new VR titles and redeem two titles at the start of each month to use with an active subscription.

We’ll also likely see games like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR. Both of these are confirmed to arrive on Quest devices.

To tune in, you can check out the live streamed event on Meta’s Facebook page. The event will also be streamed on the Meta website, YouTube, Twitch, and event through Meta Horizon Worlds on Quest headsets.