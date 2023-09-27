iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Pass Durability Test, Unlike 15 Pro Max [VIDEO]

The durability of Apple’s new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was put to the test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

The video comes after the iPhone 15 Pro Max failed a similar test with the back glass cracking on the first flex. The channel is known for its rigorous durability tests on various gadgets with intense scratches from razor blades and more. It’s not for the faint of the heart.

“Apple’s glass is definitely more scratch-resistant than Android glass. Ceramic Shield with all of its crystal-infused buzzwords is actually an improvement over regular tempered glass,” said Zach, the host of JerryRigEverything.

Zach starts off by looking at the new aluminum iPhone 15 lineup, describing the colours as “different shades of white.” He also points out the unique UV hologram feature on the iPhone box as a way to verify its authenticity. Next, the iPhone 15 phones were put to the test to see if they are resistant to scratches, bends, and other forms of physical stress.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus both survived the bend test, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which had previously failed. “No amount of bending from the back or the front causes any damage. That means three of the four new iPhones from Apple survive my durability test,” stated JerryRigEverything.

Zach also touched on the camera capabilities of these entry iPhone 15 smartphones. “The sensor is big enough for a 4X crop, turning the main lens into an optical telephoto,” he said, although he questioned whether using a fraction of the sensor could still be considered “optical.”

Check out the full video below: