Apple’s Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max Fails Torture Tests [VIDEO]

With yesterday’s launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, we’re seeing the annual torture tests by YouTube reviewers come to light.

JerryRigEverything puts the durability of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max to the test. The phone, which features a titanium frame, failed the durability test, raising questions about the material’s suitability for smartphone construction. The video also looked into the cost implications of using titanium and the device’s other features, including its camera system and screen.

Apple has used a grade 5 titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s frame. However, the internal structure is made from 100% recycled aluminum, not solid grade 5 titanium. “The internal frame is not solid grade 5 titanium, only the exterior,” said JerryRigEverything.

During the durability test, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s back glass shattered unexpectedly when subjected to the first bending attempt. This might be a warning for those that leave their iPhones in their back pockets. Don’t forget to take it out before you sit down.

“iPhones especially do not break like ever, and that snap was abnormally quick,” said the channel. This raises concerns about the phone’s structural integrity, especially given its $1,749 CAD starting price tag.

JerryRigEverything praised Apple’s proprietary glass, known as Ceramic Shield, for its scratch resistance but pointed out that it still scratched at a level 6 on the Mohs scale.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max did not survive the durability test, raising questions about the choice of titanium as a material. While the phone boasts several advanced features, its failure in the durability test could be a significant concern for potential buyers.

“If I was a person who just purchased a twelve hundred dollar titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max, I would be extremely nervous right now,” concluded Zach, host of the channel.

Check out the full video below: