Apple’s Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max Fails Torture Tests [VIDEO]

John Quintet
1 hour ago

iphone 15 pro max jerryrigeverything

With yesterday’s launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, we’re seeing the annual torture tests by YouTube reviewers come to light.

JerryRigEverything puts the durability of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max to the test. The phone, which features a titanium frame, failed the durability test, raising questions about the material’s suitability for smartphone construction. The video also looked into the cost implications of using titanium and the device’s other features, including its camera system and screen.

Apple has used a grade 5 titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s frame. However, the internal structure is made from 100% recycled aluminum, not solid grade 5 titanium. “The internal frame is not solid grade 5 titanium, only the exterior,” said JerryRigEverything.

During the durability test, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s back glass shattered unexpectedly when subjected to the first bending attempt. This might be a warning for those that leave their iPhones in their back pockets. Don’t forget to take it out before you sit down.

“iPhones especially do not break like ever, and that snap was abnormally quick,” said the channel. This raises concerns about the phone’s structural integrity, especially given its $1,749 CAD starting price tag.

JerryRigEverything praised Apple’s proprietary glass, known as Ceramic Shield, for its scratch resistance but pointed out that it still scratched at a level 6 on the Mohs scale.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max did not survive the durability test, raising questions about the choice of titanium as a material. While the phone boasts several advanced features, its failure in the durability test could be a significant concern for potential buyers.

“If I was a person who just purchased a twelve hundred dollar titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max, I would be extremely nervous right now,” concluded Zach, host of the channel.

Check out the full video below:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Expands Repair Options for iPhone 15 Microphone

Apple has broadened the spectrum of repair choices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus users. Reliable information from multiple sources indicates that both Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers are now equipped to conduct individual repairs on the bottom-right microphone of these specific models, reports MacRumors. This strategic move holds the promise of delivering...
John Quintet
6 hours ago

Apple’s Eddy Cue on Transforming the Future of Sports Broadcasting

Apple is making a significant foray into the sports broadcasting arena, led by Eddy Cue, the company's Senior Vice President of Services, explaining the company’s ambitions in an interview with GQ this week. The iPhone maker had previously signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) to serve as its primary broadcast...
John Quintet
11 hours ago

iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Edge Faces Scratch Test [VIDEO]

In a recent video by the longtime old-school destroyer of Apple products, TechRax, the durability of the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium exterior was put to the test using a knife and a hammer. As expected, it doesn't end well for the newest iPhone. The video revealed that while the phone's titanium casing feels lighter and...
John Quintet
1 day ago