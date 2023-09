After releasing iOS 17 and other latest software updates for customers to download to their iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more, Apple has released its next beta software builds for developers to download and test.

iOS 17.1 beta is now available for iPhone and iPadOS 17.1 for iPad. Here’s what’s available for download right now:

iOS 17.1 beta (21B5045h)

iPadOS 17.1 beta (21B5045h)

macOS 14.1 beta (23B5046f)

watchOS 10.1 beta (21S5042f)

tvOS 17.1 beta (21K5043e)

Equivalent public beta versions should be out shortly. Early observations are seeing the addition of Double Tap for Apple Watch users based on code.

Double tap confirmed for watchOS 10.1? pic.twitter.com/MCAlE1Eqcw — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 27, 2023

Also, new ringtones and notification sounds appear to be removed for now. There’s also a new button to add songs to your Favourites playlist in Apple Music.