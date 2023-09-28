CIBC Launches New Rewards Experience on Mobile and Web

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

CIBC Redeeming made easy CIBC Rewards launches new experience o

CIBC announced today the launch of a new digital platform aimed at simplifying the rewards redemption process for its Aventura cardholders.

Available on both iOS and Android and online banking, the enhanced platform allows clients to easily access benefits, track points, and make instant redemptions.

The new digital hub offers a personalized experience, consolidating all features and benefits of the CIBC Aventura program into one location. It also enables quick access to airport lounges, Nexus passes, and insurance coverage.

“Clients find value in the flexibility of using their Aventura points where it matters most to them,” said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Cards, CIBC, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re extending that flexibility with a new simplified experience.”

The platform’s enhanced navigation features allow for immediate redemptions and easy access to information on Aventura card benefits. A quick redemption feature has also been added, giving clients faster access to commonly used categories such as travel, gift cards, Payment with Points, or Recent Purchases.

The updated CIBC Rewards program will be available to both new and existing clients starting October 5. “With the growing number of Aventura cardholders, we’re continuing to build on the rewards program to deliver the best value for our clients,” added Ferri.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple’s Former Jony Ive in Talks to Create ‘iPhone of AI’: Report

OpenAI is reportedly in advanced discussions with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to develop what is being termed as the "iPhone of artificial intelligence." The venture is expected to be backed by more than $1 billion in funding from SoftBank, according to people familiar with the matter, reports The Financial Times....
John Quintet
45 mins ago

Fitbit Charge 6 Pre-Orders Launch in Canada

Google unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 on Thursday. The device is now available for pre-order in Canada at $219.95 and starts deliveries on October 12. The Fitbit Charge 6 is, “our most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit tracker yet," said TJ Varghese, Director of Product Management at Fitbit, in...
Gary Ng
56 mins ago