CIBC Launches New Rewards Experience on Mobile and Web

CIBC announced today the launch of a new digital platform aimed at simplifying the rewards redemption process for its Aventura cardholders.

Available on both iOS and Android and online banking, the enhanced platform allows clients to easily access benefits, track points, and make instant redemptions.

The new digital hub offers a personalized experience, consolidating all features and benefits of the CIBC Aventura program into one location. It also enables quick access to airport lounges, Nexus passes, and insurance coverage.

“Clients find value in the flexibility of using their Aventura points where it matters most to them,” said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Cards, CIBC, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re extending that flexibility with a new simplified experience.”

The platform’s enhanced navigation features allow for immediate redemptions and easy access to information on Aventura card benefits. A quick redemption feature has also been added, giving clients faster access to commonly used categories such as travel, gift cards, Payment with Points, or Recent Purchases.

The updated CIBC Rewards program will be available to both new and existing clients starting October 5. “With the growing number of Aventura cardholders, we’re continuing to build on the rewards program to deliver the best value for our clients,” added Ferri.