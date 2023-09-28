Disney+ Subscriber Agreement Updates Now Reflect Password Sharing Restrictions Ahead of November 1

Steve Vegvari
9 seconds ago

Disney has updated its Subscriber Agreement to reflect the upcoming Disney+ password restrictions set to be introduced in Canada on November 1st.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger aimed to crack down on password sharing by 2024. However, ahead of a wider introduction of new policies, Canadian subscribers amongst select European regions are the lucky markets to test these new restrictions.

As the company plans to introduce restrictions, which closely mirror those of Netflix,  users will soon be unable to share their accounts with those outside of their households. In the updates Subscriber Agreement page, Disney states that a “household” is defined as  “the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence.” Thus, only devices used in this household will be permitted to be under one account.

Much like Netflix, Disney will introduce extra fees to add users outside of their household to their account. Although prices for Disney+ are not set at the moment, Netflix does offer the same option for $7.99 per month in Canada. It’s likely Disney will once again follow in their competitor’s footsteps.

Alongside the new password-sharing restrictions, Canadian subscribers will also see a new ad-supported tier introduced. At a lower $7.99/month plan, users can access content with ad breaks interspersed. This tier also caps at 1080p resolution. Here is a breakdown of plans moving forward after November 1st.

The ad-supported Disney+ tier has been available in the U.S. since 2022.

