Faster, Sleeker Raspberry Pi 5 Makes its Debut at $60

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Raspberry Pi 5, which is set to hit the market at the end of October.

Raspberry Pi 5

With a price tag of $60 for the 4GB version and $80 for the 8GB model (plus local taxes), this latest iteration promises a superior user experience with a host of upgraded features.

The Raspberry Pi 5 showcases a slew of enhancements, making it over twice as fast as its predecessor. Notably, it’s the first Raspberry Pi computer to feature in-house designed silicon, crafted in Cambridge, UK.

Key features of the Raspberry Pi 5 include:

  • 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU
  • VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2
  • Dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output
  • 4Kp60 HEVC decoder
  • Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.0/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
  • High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet with PoE+ support (PoE+ HAT available soon)
  • 2 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers
  • PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for rapid peripherals
  • Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header
  • Real-time clock
  • Power button

Raspberry Pi 5 continues the tradition of being manufactured at the Sony UK Technology Centre in Pencoed, South Wales. The collaboration with Sony since the inception of the first Raspberry Pi in 2012 has proven beneficial, enabling the creation of reliable, cost-effective, and scalable products.

Leading up to the launch in October, a series of informative articles and videos will delve into various aspects of this groundbreaking platform.

Ras 5

Back in June 2019, the Raspberry Pi Foundation introduced the Raspberry Pi 4, a true PC-class Raspberry Pi computer. Featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A72 processor at 1.5GHz, it was a significant leap forward, being approximately forty times faster than the original Raspberry Pi from 2012.

Over the past four years, Raspberry Pi 4 and its derivatives, including Raspberry Pi 400 and Compute Module 4, have garnered immense popularity among enthusiasts, educators, and professional design engineers worldwide.

Pre-orders for the Raspberry Pi 5 are currently open with Approved Reseller partners, and the initial batch is expected to ship by the end of October.

To show appreciation to the dedicated community, all Raspberry Pi 5s will be reserved for single-unit sales to individuals until at least the end of the year. To learn more, click here.

