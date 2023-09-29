Apple Issues Memo Following Criticism on FineWoven Cases

To address the concerns surrounding its new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 series, Apple has circulated a memo among its retail staff, offering guidance on how to handle customer inquiries about them.

According to 9to5Mac, the memo acknowledges the likelihood of customers posing questions about the FineWoven material’s appearance, its wear and tear characteristics over time, and proper maintenance.

Apple advises its retail employees to provide the following information:

Regarding the FineWoven material, Apple emphasizes that it is crafted from a “luxurious microtwill” with a suede-like texture that combines softness with durability.

In addressing concerns about durability, Apple instructs retail staff to inform customers that FineWoven cases may undergo changes in appearance and exhibit signs of wear as the fibers compress with regular use.

Apple also highlights that certain scratches on FineWoven cases may naturally diminish over time. Furthermore, the company reiterates that the use of MagSafe accessories with the FineWoven Case can result in slight imprints.

Additionally, Apple provides specific instructions for cleaning FineWoven accessories:

Dip a lint-free cloth into clean water.

Wring out the cloth until it is only slightly damp.

Gently rub the cloth on the FineWoven surface for approximately one minute.

The memo shares similarities with Apple’s support document on “how to clean your Apple products,” which also has a section for FineWoven cases.

It is evident that Apple is well aware of the concerns surrounding FineWoven and is keen on ensuring that its retail staff is well-prepared to handle any complaints they encounter.