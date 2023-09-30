Apple Responds to iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues for First Time

Apple has acknowledged the overheating issues plaguing its recently launched iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

In a statement to CNET on Saturday, the iPhone maker attributed the problem to a software bug in iOS 17 and issues with third-party apps.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple stated. “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update.”

The company dismissed claims that the new phones’ titanium frame and aluminum substructure were contributing factors, stating that these materials dissipate heat more effectively than the stainless steel used in previous models. Apple is currently working with third-party app developers to resolve the issue. Instagram, for instance, released an updated version of its app on September 27 to address the overheating problem.

Users have reported that their new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices become uncomfortably hot to the touch, with some even documenting temperatures exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

Apple also clarified that the overheating issue does not affect the devices’ charging capabilities. “The iPhone regulates itself to cap charging to a max 27W and that if you’re using a 20W or higher charger, the phone can temporarily get warmer as a result,” the company said.

While the date for the software update to fix the iOS 17 bug remains undisclosed, Apple assured that the update will not compromise the iPhone’s performance.

