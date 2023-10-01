PC Optimum Points Now Redeemable for Apple Services

In an update last week, Loblaw’s PC Optimum rewards program has expanded its redemption options to include Apple services. Users of the PC Optimum app can now redeem their accumulated points for subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

The PC Optimum program, known for its tailored rewards based on individual purchasing habits, has also reorganized its offers within the app for easier navigation. This new feature is initially being rolled out to a select group of users as part of an early beta.

“We’ve reorganized your offers so they’re easier to find. We are starting this early access to a select group of users,” the company stated in its app update.

The move marks an expansion in what you can redeem for with your PC Optimum points, offering an extra perk for customers who are part of Apple’s ecosystem. It remains to be seen how this new redemption option will impact user engagement with the PC Optimum program.

We’ve recently seen PC Optimum offering some bonus points when buying Apple Gift Cards, and now it seems the partnership is extending to redemption for Apple services. Apple TV+ costs $8.99 per month and Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month. Will you be redeeming your PC Optimum points for these Apple services?

Thanks Tom