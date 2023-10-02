How to Watch Google’s Pixel 8 Event on October 4

This week, Google is hosting its Pixel 8 event, with a number of devices expected to be shown. The fall ‘Made by Google’ event is being held on Wednesday, October 4th at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.

Historically, Google livestreams its annual fall event and focuses on announcing a series of new Pixel devices. This year, the flagship device is none other than the Pixel 8 and the high-end Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, Google will reveal details on the Pixel Watch 2.

Usually with these sorts of hardware keynotes, there’s a fair amount of speculation going into them. However, Google has once again revealed its new smartphone offering ahead of time. In September, Google released its ‘Sneak Peek’ video, highlighting the Pixel 8 and its sister device.

That said, Google has not revealed any official specs or Canadian pricing for either device. However, reports do indicate that the Pixel 8 series will utilize the Tenson G3 chip.

Similar to the Pixel devices, Google released another Sneak Peek video dedicated to the already announced Pixel Watch 2. As expected, there are no concrete details as far as hardware specs nor pricing available yet.

So far, Google seems to only be positioning the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 as the devices of note for the upcoming event. That said, there may be another surprise or two. Last year’s keynote also revealed the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. However, there haven’t been many credible reports pointing to new devices in either line on the horizon.

If you are eager to see all the announcements to come from the event, Google will live stream the Pixel keynote online. You can tune in on Google’s website, or YouTube channel