Air Canada Adds Audible to its In-Flight Entertainment

Air Canada has announced a collaboration with Audible to offer its global customers Audible Original Audiobooks and Podcasts as part of its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system.

This marks the first time the airline is offering Canadian Audible Original content onboard, further enhancing its award-winning customer experience.

“Entertainment is an important part of the in-flight experience, and with a growing interest in audio stories, the addition of inspiring and engaging articles and interviews in audio format complements the diverse range of content available in our unparalleled in-flight programming,” said John Moody, Managing Director, Product Design at Air Canada, in an issued statement.

The new partnership adds an initial 160 hours of Audible Original Audiobook and Podcast content to Air Canada’s existing IFE offerings, which already include more than 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts. The Audible content spans various genres such as Sports, True Crime, Family, Wellness, Action and Adventure, and Comedy. The airline has also doubled its IFE content since last year.

“Through our collaboration with Air Canada, we’re able to inspire, entertain and inform more listeners than ever before on their journeys. Travellers will have access to an extensive list of content including a selection of Canadian Audible Originals that we develop with up-and-coming talent and some of the country’s biggest names,” added Georgia Knox, Canada Country Manager at Audible.

As part of the collaboration, Audible is offering Air Canada customers two free months of membership, allowing them to continue enjoying their favourite titles even after their flight.

This partnership follows Air Canada’s recent expansions in IFE, including the launch of free text-based messaging for all Aeroplan members and the introduction of live Canadian TV in both English and French on its Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft.

Recently, Air Canada added Apple TV+ to its entertainment in the skies.