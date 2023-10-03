iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers to download and test, with second betas of iOS 17.1 and more now available.

Check out what’s new for download below:

Xcode 15.1 beta (15C5028h)

iOS 17.1 beta 2 (21B5056e)

iPadOS 17.1 beta 2 (21B5056e)

macOS 14.1 beta 2 (23B5056e)

watchOS 10.1 beta 2 (21S5053f)

tvOS 17.1 beta 2 (21K5054e)

Equivalent public beta versions should be available in the next day or so. iOS 17.1 beta includes Puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers in Canada, so stay tuned for that.

