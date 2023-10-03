iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 17 1 beta 2 download

Apple has released new beta software for developers to download and test, with second betas of iOS 17.1 and more now available.

Check out what’s new for download below:

  • Xcode 15.1 beta (15C5028h)
  • iOS 17.1 beta 2 (21B5056e)
  • iPadOS 17.1 beta 2 (21B5056e)
  • macOS 14.1 beta 2 (23B5056e)
  • watchOS 10.1 beta 2 (21S5053f)
  • tvOS 17.1 beta 2 (21K5054e)

Equivalent public beta versions should be available in the next day or so. iOS 17.1 beta includes Puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers in Canada, so stay tuned for that.

Check out what’s new in last week’s iOS 17.1 beta below:

YouTube video

