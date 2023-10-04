Apple Arcade Reveals New Arrives Coming October 2023

Apple Arcade is getting a number of new games added to the service this month. Over the course of October 2023, Apple’s gaming subscription service is adding the likes of NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and Crossword Jam+

Every month, Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $5.99 monthly subscription service. Subscribers are given unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are your new Apple Arcade titles for October 2023:

Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Games) Launching October 6

Jeopardy! World Tour+ is a new way of playing the mega-popular quiz show. Jeporady! is now in the palm of the player’s hand with thousands of categories ready. The game also incorporates a leaderboard so players can climb the ranks and become the Jeopardy! World Tour champion.

Cut the Rope 3 (Paladin Studios) Launching October 13

Cut the Rope 3 is the latest entry in the popular mobile series. In total, the franchise has seen 1.6 billion downloads. The new game introduces players to a brand-new map filled with discoveries. During the game, players will find new locations to take Om Nom, the game’s protagonist.

Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games) Launching October 20

Crossword Jam+ takes the iconic word game and brings it the Apple devices. Solving new daily challenges, players can swipe and connect letters to find words and boost their vocabulary. There are a number of natural sceneries that are sure to relax and mellow out those playing.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K Games) Launching October 24

In NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, players can check out MyCareer to step into the shoes of their own NBA star. Players can also unlock endorsements with brands, customize their accessories, and more. NBA Legends enables players to join streetball squads to challenge AI opponents. There are plenty of modes to explore and play through in the latest NBA 2K title made for mobile.

