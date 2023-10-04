Apple Fixes iPhone 15 Overheating Issue with iOS 17.0.3 Release

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 for iPhone users, which it says includes a variety of fixes.

Specifically, Apple says “this update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” In other words, this fix will address the overheating issue some have been experiencing, especially iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 17.0.3 (Build 21A360) direct downloads are available below for iPhone and iPad below:

