Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro, Get Free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro

Google today unveiled its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, along with new Pixel Watch 2 and new updates for Pixel Buds Pro.

There’s a launch promo for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro starting today and ending on October 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT.

Here’s what you can get if you pre-order today:

Buy Pixel 8: free Pixel Buds Pro or $260 off Pixel Watch 2

free Pixel Buds Pro or $260 off Pixel Watch 2 Buy Pixel 8 Pro: free Pixel Buds Pro or free Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi ($479 value)

A free Pixel Watch 2 is a nice perk to go with a Pixel 8 Pro. Maybe one day Apple will toss in a free Apple Watch when you buy a new Pro iPhone, right (not likely)?

Google says this offer for Canada is valid for residents aged 18 or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Once you add these new Pixel phones to your cart, you’ll see the free offers. Obviously if you return the phones, you’ll also need return the free items as well.