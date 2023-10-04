Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro, Get Free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro

There’s a launch promo for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro starting today and ending on October 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT.
Here’s what you can get if you pre-order today:
Buy Pixel 8: free Pixel Buds Pro or $260 off Pixel Watch 2
Buy Pixel 8 Pro: free Pixel Buds Pro or free Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi ($479 value)
A free Pixel Watch 2 is a nice perk to go with a Pixel 8 Pro. Maybe one day Apple will toss in a free Apple Watch when you buy a new Pro iPhone, right (not likely)?
Google says this offer for Canada is valid for residents aged 18 or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Once you add these new Pixel phones to your cart, you’ll see the free offers. Obviously if you return the phones, you’ll also need return the free items as well.
Google announced the launch of Android 14 today at its Made by Google event, to go with the official unveil of the new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. The new operating system comes with a host of updates aimed at providing users with more customization options, better control over health and...
At a special event today, Google announced a series of upgrades to its Pixel Buds Pro, aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality. The upgrades are part of Google's ongoing commitment to improve its Pixel products over time, from phones to wearables. "Since last year’s launch of Pixel Buds Pro, Google has been adding new...
Google unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, at the Made by Google event this morning. The device was announced alongside the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Engineered to offer a range of health, fitness, safety, and productivity features, the Pixel Watch 2 aims to be a comprehensive tool for users....