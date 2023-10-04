Google Unveils Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Canadian Pricing, Specs and More

Image: Pixel 8 Pro in colour Bay

Google has officially announced the release of its latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at its ‘Made by Google’ event this morning, after months of teasing the new devices. Here’s an overview of what Google just unwrapped for its latest smartphones for 2023.

Pixel 8: Everyday Efficiency

The Pixel 8 is equipped with the Google Tensor G3 processor and has an all-day battery. It features a 6.2-inch Actua display with an improved refresh rate of up to 120Hz. “With stunning image quality and groundbreaking editing features, you’ll want to share every photo and video,” said Google.

Here are the case colour options for the Pixel 8:

Pixel 8 Pro: A New Level of Sophistication

The Pixel 8 Pro is described as an “all-pro phone engineered by Google.” It features a new Google Tensor G3 processor and a pro-level triple rear camera system, including a 5x telephoto lens. The device also has a high-resolution 6.7-inch Super Actua display that adjusts between 1 and 120Hz. For the first time in a Pixel phone, it includes a built-in thermometer. “Its high resolution 6.7-inch Super Actua display is brighter than ever and intelligently adjusts between 1 and 120Hz for responsive performance and power efficiency,” according to sources familiar with the matter.

Here are the case colours available for the Pixel 8 Pro:

Design and Durability

Both phones have modern designs with softer silhouettes and new finishes. The Pixel 8 Pro has a polished aluminum frame and matte back glass, while the Pixel 8 features a satin metal frame and polished back glass. Both are made with at least 18% recycled materials and offer IP68 protection against dust and water.

Advanced AI Capabilities

The Google Tensor G3 processor brings advanced AI capabilities to both phones. The chip is said to be 10 times more complex compared to its predecessor, enhancing photo and video features. It also improves call screening to filter out more spam calls.

Security and Updates

Both phones come with multiple layers of security, including the Titan M2 security chip and VPN by Google One. They are also promised to receive OS and security updates for 7 years.

Additional Features

Google Assistant on the Pixel 8 series can now summarize, read aloud, and translate web pages. The phones also come with Pixel Call Assist features that help with making and avoiding calls.

Availability and Canadian Pricing

The Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian colors, while the Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian. Both phones are set to receive regular updates for 7 years, enhancing their longevity and security.

The Pixel 8 Pro is priced at $1,349 CAD, while the Pixel 8 starts at $949 CAD. Pre-orders for both smartphones are available now and you get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro to boot. For Pixel 8 Pro, you get a free Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi at $479 value.

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch next week, with delivery dates showing for mid-October to B.C.

Check out a comparison of Pixel 8 versus Pixel 8 Pro specs below:

Display

Pixel 8: 6.2-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution and up to 1400 nits brightness.

Pixel 8 Pro: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1344 x 2992 resolution and up to 1600 nits brightness.

Dimensions and Weight

Pixel 8: 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches, weighing 187 grams.

Pixel 8 Pro: 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches, weighing 213 grams.

Battery and Charging

Both models offer beyond 24-hour battery life and up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver. Fast charging capabilities are also included.

Memory and Storage

Pixel 8: 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, with storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB.

Pixel 8 Pro: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, with storage options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB.

Processor and Security

Both models are equipped with the Google Tensor G3 processor and Titan M2 security coprocessor. They also offer 7 years of OS, security, and feature updates.

Camera

Pixel 8: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera and 12 MP ultrawide camera.

Pixel 8 Pro: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera.

Video and Audio

Both models support 4K video recording at various FPS and offer features like 10-bit HDR video and Audio Magic Eraser.

Connectivity

Both models support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC. The Pixel 8 Pro also includes an Ultra-Wideband chip for accurate ranging and spatial orientation.

Materials and Warranty