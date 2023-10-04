Google Assistant with Bard is Coming, But Not in Canada

Google announced the integration of generative AI technology into its Google Assistant, launching a new product called Assistant with Bard.

The announcement was made at the Made by Google event where the company announced its new Pixel 8 lineup and Pixel Watch 2.

“We think your digital assistant should make it even easier to manage the big and small items on your to-do list,” said Sissie Hsiao, Vice President and General Manager of Google Assistant and Bard.

Assistant with Bard aims to offer a more intuitive and personalized user experience. It merges Bard’s generative and reasoning capabilities with Assistant’s personalized assistance. Users can interact with it through text, voice, or images, and it can perform tasks autonomously. The service will be accessible on Android and iOS devices in the coming months.

The new assistant is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Google services like Gmail and Docs. On Android devices, Assistant with Bard will offer a contextually helpful experience. For instance, users can overlay Assistant with Bard on a photo and ask it to generate a social media post, utilizing the image as a contextual cue.

According to Google, Assistant with Bard is still in the experimental phase. The company plans to roll it out to early testers for feedback before making it publicly available in the next few months. The product is being developed with user privacy in mind, allowing individuals to customize their privacy settings.

Sadly, Google Bard is not available in Canada, as we join other nations such as North Korea and Russia that do not have access. Google says it is taking its time to expand Bard, which is available in over 180 countries.

Google and the federal government are currently at odds over the Online News Act, with the latter expecting big tech to pay news organizations for showing up in Google products such as news, search discover and more.