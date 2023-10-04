SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Sites

Gary Ng
49 mins ago

SaskTel announced on Wednesday the expansion of its 5G network to over 40 new cell sites, serving communities and highway corridors throughout Saskatchewan.

“The significant investments being made by SaskTel in 5G and fibre technologies will help strengthen the networks we rely on and ensure Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected regions in the country,” stated Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The latest development is part of SaskTel’s ongoing efforts to provide next-generation wireless connectivity to both residents and businesses in the province. The 5G network currently offers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second, with the promise of faster speeds, massive network capacity, and ultra-low latency as the network matures.

“With this latest expansion, we are thrilled that more of our customers across the province will now be able to connect to each other and the world faster than ever before,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO.

The 5G network is expected to offer new levels of connectivity, particularly in rural areas, by offering high-speed data capabilities. It will also facilitate advancements in various sectors such as remote healthcare, online learning, agriculture, and transportation. SaskTel plans to invest more than $1.6 billion in capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years to continue the expansion of its 5G and fibre networks.

Of course, to access the 5G network, SaskTel customers must be within a 5G coverage area, own a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a compatible wireless plan.

