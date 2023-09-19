SaskTel Launches 5G Network at SaskTel Centre

SaskTel has announced the launch of its 5G network at SaskTel Centre, in what the company says will enhance the experience for fans of the Saskatoon Blades, Saskatchewan Rush, and concert attendees. The new network promises faster data speeds and will enable new use cases for emerging wireless technologies.

“Since 1988, SaskTel Centre has been home to countless concerts, sports, and other world-class events. Patrons will now enjoy unparalleled connectivity delivered by SaskTel’s 5G network,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to bring the power of 5G to SaskTel Centre to ensure our customers are better equipped than ever to connect and share the live-event experience,” added Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO.

John Howden, CEO of SaskTel Centre, also highlighted the importance of connectivity in today’s digital age. “The partnership between SaskTel and SaskTel Centre is a testament to our mutual commitment to providing the best possible services to our guests,” Howden said.

The 5G deployment is part of the Saskatchewan crown corporation’s broader commitment to invest more than $1.6 billion across Saskatchewan over the next five years. To connect to the 5G network at SaskTel Centre, customers must have a 5G-capable device and subscribe to a 5G-compatible wireless plan.

Earlier this year, SaskTel launched 5G at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.