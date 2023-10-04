Warcraft Rumble Launches on iOS and Android on November 3

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that its upcoming mobile game Warcraft Rumble is arriving on iOS and Android on November 3rd, live at BlizzCon.

Warcraft Rumble is Blizzard’s action strategy game, based on the Warcraft IP. In the game, players are able to create and command armies comprised of mini-versions of Warcraft heroes, villains, and creatures. Jaina Proudmoore, Grommas, Hellscream, Hogger, and other notable characters from the series are available in the game. In total, the game offers over 65 miniatures.

Explore legendary locations and strategize against opponents. The game offers intense head-to-head matches, where players will have to strategize and deploy their armies in order to overcome challenges. While introducing a single-player campaign, the game also offers a PVP mode, where players of all skill levels can battle.

“Warcraft Rumble is a joyful (and mobile!) expression of the greatest hits of Azeroth, lovingly crafted by a team with deep roots in the Warcraft universe,” said Vik Saraf, executive producer of Warcraft Rumble says in a press release. “Thanks to the support of players who participated in our closed beta, our ongoing regional soft launch has been invigorating, and now it’s time to let the rest of the world join in the fun. We can’t wait to get Warcraft Rumble into players’ hands worldwide on November 3. We’re confident that whether you’re new to the Warcraft universe or a long-time veteran, you’ll find the perfect army to unleash your personal brand of joyful chaos!”

In addition, Blizzard Entertainment is giving away 3D-printer blueprints for Warcraft Rumble Minis for free. Each week, players can snag a new blueprint on what’s being called ‘Mini Monday’.

Preregistration on iOS and Android for Warcraft Rumble is available now. Players who complete the tutorial in the first two weeks will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize in-game. Players in World of Warcraft can also find Warcraft Rumble arcade machines in the taverns of the four major Dragonflight zones, as well as Valdrakken, Orgrimmar and Stormwind.