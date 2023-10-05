Samsung Canada Unveils New Galaxy SmartTag2 Item Tracker

Samsung has just introduced the new Galaxy SmartTag2 item tracker with an improved design and enhanced functionality, offering users efficient ways to keep tabs on their valuable possessions.

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics, expressed the company’s commitment to making people’s lives more convenient through innovation.

He highlighted the Galaxy SmartTag2’s improved finding experience and longer battery life, aiming to provide users with greater peace of mind.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 introduces a new Lost Mode feature, allowing users to input their contact information via a text message.

When someone discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached, they can scan the tag using their smartphone to access the owner’s message and contact information.

This feature is compatible with any mobile device equipped with an NFC reader and web browser, making it a practical tool for locating lost items.

Additionally, the Galaxy SmartTag2 enhances user experience with an improved Compass View feature. It displays arrows indicating the direction and distance to the SmartTag2, making it easier to locate.

This feature is available on UWB-supported Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 boasts a compact size and a ring-shaped design for ease of use. Its metal loop enhances durability and supports accessories like clips and keyrings.

These accessories can be attached to bags and luggage, providing additional utility.

Retaining popular features from its predecessors, the Galaxy SmartTag2 utilizes both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and UWB capabilities. It leverages Augmented Reality (AR) SmartThings Find technology, guiding users visually toward their lost items using their Samsung Galaxy smartphone camera.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2023, at various retail locations across Canada, including Samsung Experience Stores, major carrier outlets, and Samsung’s official website.

It is priced at $39.99 for a single pack and $139.99 for a four-pack in Canada.