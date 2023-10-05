Tims Credit Card Promo Gives Free Crave for 3 Months

There’s now an added incentive to apply for the new Tims Credit Card that debuted back in July: a complimentary 3-month subscription to Bell Media’s Crave streaming service, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada.

To claim the offer for a complimentary 3-month subscription to Crave with a new Tims Credit Card, applicants first need to sign up for Tims Financial and apply for the credit card. Upon approval, they should go to the Tims Financial section in the Tim Hortons app and tap ‘Claim offer.’

A unique promo code will be sent via email. This code can be redeemed at crave.ca/redeem, where the sign-up process can be completed using a valid credit card, including the newly approved Tims Credit Card.

The offer is available from September 19 to November 19, 2023. To use it, you need version 7.1.175 or higher of the Tim Hortons App. If you apply and get approved for a new Tims Credit Card during this time, you’ll get a promo code in the app. This code must be used at Crave.ca/redeem by March 31, 2024, before midnight ET. The code gives you 3 months of Crave Standard with Ads for free. After that, you’ll be charged the current monthly fee, which is $14.99 plus taxes.

Tim Hortons says those that apply now can also receive a welcome offer of up to 10,000 points on qualifying purchases made within the first four months.