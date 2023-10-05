Walmart Cuts iPad Mini, iPad Air Prices Ahead of Rumoured Updates

Walmart has discounted the prices of Apple’s iPad Mini and iPad Air models, fueling speculation about upcoming updates to these devices.

The sale features the 6th generation iPad Mini with 256GB WiFi for $689, down from its original price of $799.98, saving you $110.98 (14% off). Available colours include grey, purple, starlight, and pink.

The iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, among other features.

Similarly, the 5th generation iPad Air with 256GB is now priced at $809, a significant drop from its previous $972.98 tag, saving you $163.98 (16.9% off).

While the rose colour is out of stock, iPad Air in blue, space grey, starlight, and purple are showing as available online. The iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on the M1 chip, offering robust performance.

Last year, Apple increased the prices of its entire iPad lineup. It seems like buying on sale, refurbished or used is the way to go with an iPad nowadays, as the software remains the same across the board for the most part. Amazon.ca is showing the iPad Air 5 as sold out right now, while the iPad mini 6 isn’t available new either.

Both discounted models support Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and offer USB-C connectivity and all-day battery life. The sale comes ahead of rumoured updates to Apple’s iPad line, which might come later this month.