New Apple iPad mini 7, iPad Air Models are Coming: Report

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to release multiple new iPads in the coming months. This includes a new iPad mini 7 and two versions of the iPad Air.

The iPad mini 7 is expected to maintain its current design but will likely feature a chip upgrade. The exact timing of its release remains uncertain.

Apple is also testing an updated version of its entry-level iPad, codenamed J126b. The new model is expected to receive only spec upgrades compared to its predecessor which saw a new physical design.

Sources indicate that Apple has been working on two new versions of the iPad Air, codenamed J507 and J508. One of these is expected to replace the current iPad Air 5 with a new chip. Additionally, Apple is considering the introduction of a larger or more feature-rich version of the iPad Air, although plans for this second version could change.

A new generation of iPad Pro with an M3 chip is also in the pipeline. These are identified by the codes J717 and J718 for the 11-inch models, and J720 and J721 for the larger-sized models.

9to5Mac’s sources corroborate a previous report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman about a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad. The new version, identified as R219, will feature an aluminum structure and a larger trackpad, along with new sensors including an accelerometer. It is expected to be unveiled alongside the new iPad Pro.

All the upcoming iPads are slated to run on a future version of iPadOS 17 and are expected to be announced by June 2024 at the latest.

Could Apple refresh its iPad lineup this October and just make announcements with press releases? That could happen, stay tuned.

