Koodo Launches Home Internet Plans with Bundle Offers

Telus-owned Koodo has quietly launched home internet for its customers, available in select provinces.

Koodo’s new internet services are currently available exclusively in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec. The service starts at $70 per month when bundled with a Koodo mobile plan.

The company is offering three main plans:

Unlimited Internet 100 : $75 per month with up to 100 Mbps download speed; Up to 10 Mbps upload speed.

: $75 per month with up to 100 Mbps download speed; Up to 10 Mbps upload speed. Unlimited Internet 300 : $100 per month with up to 300 Mbps download speed; Up to 15 Mbps upload speed.

: $100 per month with up to 300 Mbps download speed; Up to 15 Mbps upload speed. Unlimited Internet 1 Gigabit: $110 per month with up to 1 Gbps download speed; Up to 25 Mbps upload speed.

All plans come with next-gen Wi-Fi 6 equipment for faster speeds on customer devices.

Koodo emphasizes the dependability and affordability of its new service, stating it offers “the internet speed you need at the price you want with no surprises.” The service also promises ease of setup, allowing customers to manage the service themselves without the need for a credit check or fixed-term contract.

Customers who are already with Koodo can save an extra $5 per month. The company also highlights that there will be no throttling or data overage charges, and the service comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

To get started, customers can pick a plan that suits their needs, sign up by entering payment details, and set an activation date. The equipment will be sent directly to customers’ homes with easy-to-follow instructions for self-setup.

It’s unclear if this home Internet offering is piggybacking on the Telus PureFibre network or not. We’ve reached out to Telus for more information and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Leif!