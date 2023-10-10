Google Makes Passkeys Default for Personal Accounts

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

In a move to bolster online security, Google is making passkeys the default sign-in option for personal accounts.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Sriram Karra, Senior Product Manager, and Christiaan Brand, Group Product Manager at Google, as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Earlier this year, Google introduced support for passkeys, a more secure and simplified method for account access. The feature has received positive feedback, prompting Google to make it the default option. Users will now see prompts to create and use passkeys when signing into their accounts. The “Skip password when possible” setting will also be automatically enabled in Google Account settings.

Passkeys offer a 40% faster sign-in process compared to traditional passwords and employ advanced cryptography for enhanced security. Users can unlock their devices using a fingerprint, face scan, or pin. Despite the advantages, Google acknowledges that the adoption of new technologies takes time. Therefore, the option to use traditional passwords will remain available, and users can opt out of using passkeys.

One of the immediate benefits of passkeys is the elimination of the need to remember complex passwords, making them phishing-resistant. Since its initial launch, passkeys have been used in popular apps like YouTube, Search, and Maps. Companies like Uber and eBay have also integrated passkeys into their platforms, with WhatsApp expected to follow suit soon. Apple is also one of major supporters of passkeys, which leverages Touch ID and Face ID biometrics for sign ins.

