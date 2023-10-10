Google Pixel 8a Leaked Renders Show Design Changes, Tensor G3 Chip

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In a much-anticipated follow-up to their recent Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch, Google is gearing up to introduce the Indian market to the new mid-range powerhouse, the Google Pixel 8a (via SmartPrix).

Google Pixel 8a

A sneak peek at the upcoming device, courtesy of leaked renders from OnLeaks, reveals the phone’s updated design from every angle. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect.

Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a boasts a slightly new design. The iconic camera visor remains a prominent feature, but its dimensions have seen some alterations.

Measuring at 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, the Pixel 8a is set to be slightly smaller, narrower, and slimmer than the Pixel 7a, which measured 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm.

Google Pixel 8a render

The front display measures approximately 6.1 inches with a flat screen design, featuring a hole-punch camera cutout near the top and relatively thin bezels on the sides, along with a small chin at the bottom.

One notable change from its predecessor is the Pixel 8a’s redesigned body with rounded corners, departing from the boxy shape of the previous model.

Google Pixel 8a 5K renders Smartprix Exclusive 4 scaled jpg

The display also appears to have a 2.5D curved glass on top. Key features such as the USB Type-C port and stereo speakers are found on the bottom edge, while the top edge houses what appears to be an ultra-wideband Antenna and earpiece.

On the right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume rocker, with the Google logo adorning the back.

The SIM tray is conveniently located on the left edge, and cellular antenna bands can be spotted on the top, left, and right-hand sides of the phone.

Google Pixel 8a 5K renders Smartprix Exclusive 2 1 scaled jpg

In August, a Google smartphone with the codename ‘Akita’ surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website, strongly believed to be the upcoming Google Pixel 8a.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Pixel 8a will be powered by an underclocked variant of the Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with the Mali-G715 GPU. It will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 14.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 8a has scored an impressive 1,218 in the single-core test and 3,175 in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

There is speculation that Google will retain the same camera hardware but focus on further optimizing it for the Pixel 8a.

