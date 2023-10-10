Sony Introduces New Compact PS5 Console with 1TB Storage

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Sony is gearing up for the holiday season with the introduction of a redesigned PS5 model, which offers enhanced features and flexibility to cater to the changing preferences of gamers.

Sony PS5 slim

The same cutting-edge technology that makes the PS5 a top gaming console is now packed into a more compact design. Here’s what you can expect:

The new PS5 model boasts a 1TB SSD for ample storage, catering to both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition users.

What’s even more exciting is that this model comes with the option to attach an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the PS5 Digital Edition.

In terms of physical changes, Sony has managed to reduce the volume of the new PS5 by over 30%, making it more space-efficient. Additionally, it’s lighter, weighing 18% less than the previous models.

The design features four distinct cover panels, with a glossy top portion and a matte finish on the bottom.

For those who opt for the PS5 Digital Edition, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 can be added separately for $79.99 USD, €119.99 EURO, £99.99 GBP, or 11,980 JPY.

Gamers in the U.S. can get their hands on the new PS5 model starting this November, available at select local retailers and playstation.com (where available).

The global rollout will follow in the coming months. Once the existing inventory of the current PS5 model is depleted, the new PS5 will become the sole option on the market.

YouTube video

The recommended retail prices for the new PS5 model are as follows:

U.S.

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K.

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax)
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

A horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model.

Also a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY.

Stand

A variety of PS5 Console Cover colors for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.

Additional colors will be released in the future.

