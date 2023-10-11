Apple’s iPhone 15 Lineup Cases on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases are on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, with silicone, clear case and FineWoven cases on sale, including the latest MagSafe Wallet.

The discounts are not huge by any means, but you save off the list price from Apple and you get the convenience of Prime shipping speeds to your front door, after placing your order from the bathroom.

Check out the list of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases below on sale:

If Apple’s cases aren’t your thing, OtterBox cases are also on sale for up to 60% off right now.

