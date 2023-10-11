Apple’s iPhone 15 Lineup Cases on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

IIC Deals
10 seconds ago

iphone 15 cases prime day

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases are on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, with silicone, clear case and FineWoven cases on sale, including the latest MagSafe Wallet.

The discounts are not huge by any means, but you save off the list price from Apple and you get the convenience of Prime shipping speeds to your front door, after placing your order from the bathroom.

Check out the list of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases below on sale:

If Apple’s cases aren’t your thing, OtterBox cases are also on sale for up to 60% off right now.

Click here to see all the Apple devices on sale as part of Prime Big Day Deals.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple’s MacBook Pro on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro lineup powered by its M1 chip is on sale today as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. Check out the configurations on sale below right now: MacBook Pro (14-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Price: $2,519.20, Discount: 20% MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Price:...
IIC Deals
56 mins ago

Bluetti Prime Big Deal Days: Save Up $2,300 Off

Canadian consumers can take advantage of substantial savings on BLUETTI power stations as part of the company's Autumn Prime Day promotion running from October 5th to 20th. The promotion features discounts of up to C$2,300 on a range of power stations designed for both home and outdoor use. Modular Home Battery Systems AC300+B300: Now C$3,299,...
IIC Deals
21 hours ago

Here are the Best Prime Big Day Deals in Canada

Here's a list of some of the best Amazon Prime Big Day Deals from day one of the sale. If you're ready to get your holiday shopping done online, this is the time to do it. Don't forget Amazon's devices are on sale, along with a huge $200 sale on Apple Watch Ultra and more....
IIC Deals
24 hours ago