Apple’s MacBook Pro on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro lineup powered by its M1 chip is on sale today as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Check out the configurations on sale below right now:

You can also click here to see other Apple devices on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days.

Click here to jump on this M1 MacBook Pro sale while it’s still available.

