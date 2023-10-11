Yesterday, Apple released new software betas for developers including iOS 17.1 beta 3.

What’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 3? We have a breakdown from Brandon Butch on YouTube. The new build number ending with an ‘a’ suggests that the Release Candidate (RC) version could be available as early as next week. The modem firmware for this update is 1.12.0. Check out what’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 3 below…

What’s New in iOS 17.1 Beta 3:

Overheating Issue Resolved : The update addresses the overheating issue that was previously fixed in iOS 17.0.3.

: The update addresses the overheating issue that was previously fixed in iOS 17.0.3. Radiation Issue Fix : The update will resolve the radiation issue that led to the iPhone 12 being banned in France.

: The update will resolve the radiation issue that led to the iPhone 12 being banned in France. Wallet App Update : A new feature shows complete transaction history and available credit limit for Discover cards.

: A new feature shows complete transaction history and available credit limit for Discover cards. Action Button Behaviour : Changes have been made to reduce unintentional presses of the action button when the device is in the pocket for iPhone 15 Pro.

: Changes have been made to reduce unintentional presses of the action button when the device is in the pocket for iPhone 15 Pro. Battery Drain Bug Fixed: The update fixes a battery drain issue that occurred when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 was paired with an iPhone running iOS 17.0.

The update also includes several other minor fixes and improvements, such as a fix for a music app crash and the re-appearance of custom ringtones that were missing in previous betas. Apple has also released a new firmware for AirPods Pro 2, version 6A303, alongside this iOS update.

Developer Steve Moser noted today that Apple has also updated the Watch app images to include the new Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. The NameDrop app may also feature a slightly updated user interface. Furthermore, a limitation has been identified with Apple Pay; it will not function on a Mac that is paired with an Apple Vision Pro via the Mac Virtual Display feature. Moser also pointed out that parts of this beta version were compiled as of October 4th.

Check out the video below from Butch: