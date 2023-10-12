Google Introduces New AI-Enhanced Search Features

Google is taking its search experience to the next level with the introduction of generative AI capabilities, which aims to help users information and unleash their creative potential.

Creating Images with Generative AI:

Google’s generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE) allows you to generate images tailored to your specific needs.

If you’re searching for a unique image or need help visualizing an idea, SGE can assist you.

For example, if you’re looking to create a card featuring a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast, simply enter your query, and SGE will provide up to four generated images that match your description.

What sets SGE apart is its ability to expand on your initial query, adding descriptive details to the generated images.

You can easily customize and edit these images to bring your vision to life, whether you want to change the capybara’s cooking choice or adjust the background.

Google is also preparing an upcoming tool called “About this image” to help users assess image context and credibility, providing valuable information about image origins and usage across the web.

Searching for Inspiration with SGE:

Google understands that while searching, users may seek inspiration and writing ideas. With SGE, you can now generate written drafts to streamline your research and communication.

For instance, if you’re exploring home improvement projects and wish to request a quote to convert your garage into a home office, you can instruct SGE to “Write a note to a contractor asking for a quote.”

Once you’ve created your draft, it’s easy to export it to Google Docs or Gmail when you’re ready to add your personal touch. Your privacy protections from Google Workspace extend to this export functionality.

These new capabilities aim to make your search experience more efficient and creative.

They are rolling out to users who have opted into the SGE experiment in English in the U.S., opening up new possibilities for inspiration and productivity.