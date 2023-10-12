SaskTel Expands infiNET to More Rural Areas in $200M Initiative

SaskTel has announced the upcoming launch of its infiNET service in the communities of Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown.

This expansion is part of the Crown corporation’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative aimed at enhancing internet connectivity in rural areas. The company expects select regions in these communities to be fibre-ready by mid-November.

“Our government understands that technology and innovation will play a key role in growing Saskatchewan’s core economic sectors as well as the growing diversification of our economy. I am pleased that SaskTel continues to make strong progress expanding their networks to more communities,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, emphasized the benefits of the infiNET service, saying, “Delivering unparalleled speed and reliability, fibre is a complete game changer when it comes to broadband connectivity.”

The infiNET service, powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network, offers internet speeds close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps), designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, including the increasing use of cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies.

The Rural Fibre Initiative aims to invest $200 million to bring infiNET service to over 110,000 residents and businesses in more than 130 rural communities. Upon completion, SaskTel’s infiNET network will reach approximately 80% of all households in Saskatchewan.

This expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest more than $1.6 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years, aiming to make it one of the most well-connected regions in the country. Residents in the three communities will be contacted in the coming weeks to schedule their upgrade to infiNET service.