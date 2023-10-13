Meta’s Threads Now Lets User Edit Their Posts

As announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post, Threads is finally rolling out the much-awaited Edit button, starting today, to all its users.

This feature lets users modify their posts within a brief window of time after the initial post. Within the initial five minutes, unlimited editing is allowed, but once this window passes, editing is restricted.

The new functionality is available on both mobile apps and the web, with some users already witnessing the change.

The standout feature is that this Edit button is offered for free, marking a significant shift in Meta’s strategy compared to Twitter. However, it comes with a stricter time limit.

Additionally, Threads does not provide a history of edited posts, making it less obvious which posts have been altered. Instead, it merely indicates whether or not a post has been edited.

In addition to the Edit Button, another new feature, “Voice Threads,” is being rolled out.

Users can now attach an audio clip to their posts, enhancing the interactive experience.

This move by Threads reflects the ever-evolving landscape of social media platforms, as Meta seeks to meet user demands and offer features that cater to their needs.

The Edit button, while free, comes with certain limitations, but it is a significant step towards enhancing the user experience.

With the arrival of “Voice Threads,” users can expect a more diverse and engaging means of communication on the platform. However, the feature’s availability may vary for different operating systems.