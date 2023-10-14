Disney Marks 100th Anniversary with Special TikTok Hub

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, a special activation called Disney100 will be launched on TikTok starting October 16. The initiative aims to offer a unique interactive experience for Disney enthusiasts, featuring content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company’s undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else,” said Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content at TikTok, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favourite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences,” added Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

@tiktoknewsroom In honor of @Disney’s 100th anniversary, we’re launching the Disney100 Hub on October 16! It’s a first-of-its-kind destination for Disney fans on TikTok, offering a unique interactive experience where stories, magic and memories come together. ✨ Learn more about the Hub and our latest exciting partnership via the link in our bio! ♬ original sound – TikTok Newsroom

The four-week activation will be live in 24 regions globally and will include more than 48 Disney handles. Fans can expect daily content that includes nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, behind-the-scenes tours, and daily Disney trivia. Additionally, users will be able to collect and trade “Character Cards” of their favourite Disney characters to win unique profile frames.

TikTok will also curate a special Disney100 Playlist featuring popular hits from the Disney catalogue, including classics like “Cinderella” and “The Lion King,” as well as newer hits from “Toy Story” and “High School Musical.”

The activation aims to deepen the connection between Disney and its more than 150 million TikTok followers, who regularly engage with content ranging from sports highlights on @espn to educational material from @natgeo.