Apple Launches Online Store in Chile with Full Product Range

Apple has officially launched its online store in Chile, providing customers throughout the country with access to its full range of products and services, along with top-notch online support.

Starting today, individuals in Chile can explore Apple’s offerings by visiting apple.com/cl or downloading the Apple Store app.

Furthermore, commencing on October 20, customers can pre-order the brand-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, both featuring impressive specifications and enhanced capabilities, all available for flexible financing options.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, expressed the company’s excitement about expanding its reach in Chile, stating, “We love creating magical experiences for our customers, and whether they’re looking to unleash creativity or embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, we now have an incredible Apple experience for everyone in Chile.”

Apple’s online store offers numerous advantages for Chilean shoppers, such as personalized product options, fast and free delivery on all orders, flexible financing plans, and the Apple Trade-In program.

Customers in Chile can also take advantage of Apple’s retail services, including Online Personal Sessions with a Specialist, simplifying setup, data transfer, and iOS transition.

Customers can also customize their Apple Watch through the Apple Watch Studio, choose from carbon-neutral options, and personalize AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil, and iPad with free engraving.

Apple’s online experts are ready to provide support and assistance at every stage of the shopping journey, including personalized support through AppleCare+ for various Apple products, accessible via chat or phone.

With this expansion of the Apple Store online in Chile, Apple aims to provide a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for customers in the country.