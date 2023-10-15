Apple’s M3 Mac Updates Progressing, New iPads Delayed: Report

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Apple is making strides in the development of its next-generation M3 MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, while updates to its iPad line appear to be on hold.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter. The iPhone maker often unveils new laptops and iPads in October, following the September release of its latest iPhones and watches. However, this year’s October release for iPads is unlikely, says Gurman.

On the tablet front, Apple is working on new versions of its entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, all featuring faster chips. However, significant updates, including new iPad Pro models with OLED displays and redesigned Magic Keyboards, are not expected until next year.

But one unconfirmed report from Supercharged News, by former MacRumors reporter Sami Fathi, the latter claims Apple will announce iPad updates this week, possibly on Tuesday, October 17. That’s according to sources that claim Apple has scheduled media briefings later this week to focus on the iPad. Let’s wait and see what happens.

In contrast, the company’s Mac line is seeing more immediate progress. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have advanced to the Design Validation Test (DVT) stage, indicating that they are nearing mass production. This progress aligns with a consumer release projected for early to spring 2024.

As for the MacBook Air, those anticipating new models may have to wait a bit longer. The 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs have only reached the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage. This puts them on track for a release between spring and summer of next year at the earliest.

The contrasting timelines for Apple’s upcoming products suggest a focused effort on its Mac line, while significant updates to its iPads will take more time to materialize.

