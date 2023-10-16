How Google Maps Uses AI and Imagery to Maintain Accurate Speed Limits

Google Maps plays a pivotal role in helping drivers worldwide navigate their journeys safely, thanks to its accurate and up-to-date speed limit information.

To provide this essential information, Google Maps employs a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and imagery, as explained by Google in a new blog post.

While default speed limits for various types of roads are readily available from data provided by local governments, many roads have different speed limits under different conditions, such as weather or construction.

To ensure Google Maps reflects these nuances, the platform utilizes sophisticated AI models trained on a wide array of signs from across the globe.

These models can recognize speed limit signs, regardless of their appearance, and use GPS information to accurately pinpoint the speed limit for your specific location on your route.

Despite the foundation provided by imagery and data, speed limits are subject to change due to factors like construction, community feedback, and evolving traffic conditions.

To address these challenges, Google Maps analyzes traffic trends to detect potential speed limit changes.

For instance, if vehicles consistently drive below the posted speed limit, it could indicate a decrease in the limit due to a new school or high-risk area for accidents.

When a change is suspected, Google Maps cross-references multiple sources, including official data and refreshed Street View imagery, to confirm or deny the modification.

In areas without recent Street View imagery, third-party partners provide images, which Google Maps processes using AI and operational support to identify and update the speed limit signs.

This comprehensive approach to speed limit accuracy is not only valuable to drivers but also to automakers striving to develop vehicles with advanced driving assistance systems.