Inside Netflix’s Push into High-End Gaming: What Sources Reveal

Netflix is intensifying its foray into the gaming industry, aiming to create more titles based on its popular movies and TV shows, according to people familiar with the situation, reports the Wall Street Journal.

While the streaming giant has primarily focused on mobile games, it is planning to venture into higher-end games that can be streamed from TVs or PCs, putting it in competition with industry leaders like Sony and Microsoft.

In the coming months, Netflix subscribers will have access to mobile games based on hits like “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” sources said. The company is also in talks to develop games based on other popular series like “Extraction” and “Black Mirror.”

Additionally, Netflix has discussed plans to release a game within the “Grand Theft Auto” series through a licensing deal with Take-Two Interactive Software, according to insiders.

Despite the ambitious plans, Netflix faces significant challenges. The gaming industry is a decades-old market dominated by major tech companies and is expected to reach global sales of $187.7 billion this year, according to research firm Newzoo.

Moreover, Netflix’s games are currently free for subscribers, serving mainly as a strategy to retain customers. As of September 20, Netflix games have been downloaded 70.5 million times globally, a fraction compared to gaming giants like Roblox and Activision.

Internally, some Netflix executives have expressed concerns about the company’s gaming push, questioning its value and the diversion of resources from programming, people familiar with the matter said. The company is also grappling with technical challenges, such as the limitations of downloadable mobile games and the complexities of cloud-based gaming.

Co-CEO Greg Peters has previously stated the company’s commitment to expanding its gaming offerings. “We know we’re not going away…because someday we’re going to be everywhere with games across all devices that we serve,” he told investors in September.

Back in August, Netflix Gaming expanded its beta to Mac, TV, and PCs in Canada. It’s unclear if Netflix Gaming will make its way to Apple TV. Are you playing any free mobile games from Netflix right now on iOS or Android?