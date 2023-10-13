‘Netflix House’ Locations to Open in 2025, Offer Retail, Dining, and More

Netflix has today revealed its plans to launch immersive destinations for fans of its TV shows, bringing a unique blend of entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences.

According to Bloomberg, these new venues, named ‘Netflix House,’ promise to be the ultimate hub for fans to immerse themselves in the worlds of their beloved TV series.

Netflix VP Josh Simon revealed that the streaming giant’s ambition is to open the first two Netflix House locations in the United States by 2025.

Following this debut, the company aims to expand the concept globally, ensuring that fans worldwide can participate in this extraordinary entertainment experience.

For several years, Netflix has been testing the waters with pop-up fan events in multiple cities worldwide, including a temporary Netflix store at the Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Netflix House, however, marks a major stride in the streaming pioneer’s commitment to promoting its content and fostering vibrant fan communities.

While other media companies have long utilized theme parks, merchandise, and consumer products to boost their characters and generate revenue, this venture is a fresh endeavor for Netflix.

Currently, the company primarily views Netflix House as a promotional platform for its titles rather than a significant revenue stream.

Josh Simon stated in an interview, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

The venues will feature a dynamic array of attractions, including ticketed live shows inspired by popular series and restaurants serving cuisine from unscripted shows.

Food options will range from fast-casual classics like burgers and fries to more upscale dining, delectable desserts, and a diverse selection of spirits.

