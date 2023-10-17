Bell Media Appeals CRTC Decision on License Renewal 

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Bell Media has filed an application with the Federal Court of Appeal to contest a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), according to the Canadian Press (via CTV News, a Bell Media property).

The CRTC renewed Bell Media’s broadcast licenses for an additional three years, extending them until August 2026. Bell Media argues that the renewal was made without a public hearing, which could result in the regulator prejudging issues that the company had previously outlined in its applications to the CRTC last June.

The issues Bell Media raised in its application to the CRTC include a request to reduce its spending obligations on Canadian content and to eliminate the requirement for a set number of hours per week of local news broadcasting. The company has stated that its local television stations and broadcast news services are under financial strain, requiring regulatory action.

In the legal documents filed in June, Bell Media disclosed that its news operations incurred an average annual loss of approximately $28 million each year from 2016 to 2019. The company reported that this loss escalated to $40 million in 2022. Bell Media blamed its increasing financial strain on the dominance of web technology giants in the Canadian advertising market.

Bell Media supports the newly enacted Bill C-18, or Online News Act, which the federal government says will force Google and Meta to pay traditional news media when users share news links online.

Despite Bell Media saying it is losing money on local news operations, the company also owns exclusive NFL rights in Canada, along with the Super Bowl, the most-watched single event on the planet every year, which also commands some of the highest TV advertising rates.

The CRTC released its decision on August 8, announcing the administrative renewals of broadcasting licenses for major companies, including Bell Media. However, the regulator has yet to rule on Bell Media’s specific requests concerning programming obligations.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell, Telus, Quebecor Waive Charges to Israel and Afghanistan

Several more Canadian telecom companies have announced the waiving of various charges for calls and texts to Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, and Afghanistan. We previously shared Rogers had waived charges but here’s some more info on Telus, Bell and Quebecor as well. Bell, as of October 12, has waived home phone and post-paid long-distance...
John Quintet
20 hours ago

Virgin Mobile Perk Offers Free Uber Credits This Week

Bell-owned Virgin Mobile has weekly perks for its customers and the latest ‘Member Monday’ reward to kick off this week comes in the form of credits towards your next ride with Uber. According to Virgin Mobile, members can get $10 towards their next Uber ride. Existing customers can grab their promo code from the company’s...
Gary Ng
22 hours ago

Bell Aliant Restores Service After Copper Theft Again

Bell Aliant announced that internet and home phone services were disrupted for customers in Fosterville, New Brunswick, due to a copper cable theft. The issue was resolved nearly five hours later, according to a company statement on Thursday. This incident adds to the growing problem of copper theft affecting telecom companies. Bell Aliant has recently...
Gary Ng
4 days ago