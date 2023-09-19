Bell Media Extends Partnership with Snapchat

Gary Ng
59 mins ago

Bell Media has announced the extension of its partnership with Snapchat for a second consecutive year. The collaboration will continue to feature premium Bell Media content on Snapchat’s Stories and Spotlight platforms.

“Hundreds of millions of Snapchatters visit Stories and Spotlight each month to be informed and entertained. We look forward to continuing to bring Bell Media’s premium content and compelling stories to our highly engaged audience,” said Matt McGowan, General Manager, Canada, at Snap Inc., in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Snapchat users will have access to a diverse range of Bell Media content. This includes fast-paced sports news from TSN’s Digital Sportscentre, hosted by Marissa Roberto, original music and pop culture content from MuchMusic, as well as trending headlines and celebrity interviews from Etalk, the country’s most-watched entertainment news program.

“With over 11 million monthly active Canadian users on Snapchat, Canadian advertisers have more opportunities to further their digital reach and engage with Snapchat users,” added Perry MacDonald, VP of Advertising Sales and Partnerships at Bell Media.

The extended collaboration also offers advertisers a range of benefits, including branded content and in-show ad inventory.

Earlier this year, Bell and Snapchat launched a new 5G Toronto Raptors AR lens experience as part of the ongoing partnership.

Other articles in the category: Bell

