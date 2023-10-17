iOS 17.1 Download for iPhone and More is Imminent

Apple on Tuesday just made Release Candidate builds of its latest software available for developers, signalling that final releases for the masses will be coming soon.

Here’s what’s available for developers to download and test right now:

iOS 17.1 Release Candidate (21B74)

iPadOS 17.1 Release Candidate (21B74)

macOS 14.1 Release Candidate (23B73)

watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate (21S67)

tvOS 17.1 Release Candidate (21K69)

iOS 16.7.2 Release Candidate (20H115)

iPadOS 16.7.2 Release Candidate (20H115)

You’ll notice 16.7.2 RC is available for iPhone and iPad, bringing another update to iOS and iPadOS 16 users.

Last week, France’s national frequency agency leaked the impending date for the arrival of iOS 17.1, which is apparently set for October 24, 2023. If still on track, we should see Apple release all of these software updates next Tuesday.

Equivalent public beta builds should be available later today. Click here to see what’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 3.