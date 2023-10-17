Pluto TV Launches New MTV, Comedy Central Channels in Canada

Gary Ng
8 mins ago

Pluto TV has launched eight new channels in Canada featuring content from MTV and Comedy Central. This marks the first time Comedy Central has its own TV channels in the country. The channels are available for free, live, and on-demand streaming, all powered by ads.

“As Pluto TV approaches its one-year anniversary in Canada, we are thrilled to showcase eight new channels from MTV and Comedy Central,” said Doug Smith, SVP, Streaming and Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global, in a statement on Tuesday.

Pluto TV will offer five new MTV channels, including:

  • MTV Reality: Features shows like Jersey Shore, The Hills, and Teen Mom.
  • MTV Dating: Includes Ex On The Beach, Are You The One?, and more.
  • The Challenge: A single-series channel featuring multiple seasons.
  • Catfish: Another single-series channel featuring the first four seasons.
  • Ridiculousness: A channel dedicated to seasons 1-2 and 6-10 of the series.

Comedy Central will have three channels on Pluto TV:

  • Comedy Central Pluto TV: Features Chapelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and more.
  • Comedy Central Animation: Includes Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and others.
  • Comedy Central Stand-Up: A single-series channel featuring Comedy Central Presents.

Following the success of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards’ live stream on Pluto TV, the service will also carry the 2023 MTV EMA on November 5, with more details to come.

Back in December 2022, Pluto TV made its debut in Canada, expanding beyond the U.S. The service is part of growing Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services we’re seeing pop up, and this time it’s from Paramount Global, with Corus serving as its Canadian partner. Earlier this March, The Weather Network channel debuted on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is available for free without registration or subscription. Canadians can access the service via web, various TV apps including on Apple TV, and mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iOS 17.1 Download for iPhone and More is Imminent

Apple on Tuesday just made Release Candidate builds of its latest software available for developers, signalling that final releases for the masses will be coming soon. Here’s what’s available for developers to download and test right now: iOS 17.1 Release Candidate (21B74) iPadOS 17.1 Release Candidate (21B74) macOS 14.1 Release Candidate (23B73) watchOS 10.1 Release...
Gary Ng
53 mins ago

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: October 2023

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled its latest game lineup for October 2023, set to be available for Cloud, Console, and PC platforms. The announcement includes a mix of new releases and classic titles, some of which were previously showcased at events like gamescom and the Xbox Games Showcase. Available Today: "Like A Dragon: Ishin!" is...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

WhatsApp Launches Passkey Support for Android Users

WhatsApp has launched passkey support for Android users, aimed at enhancing account security. The feature allows users to log into their WhatsApp accounts using biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint, face ID, or a pin code, eliminating the need for a one-time passcode. Users can activate this feature during the WhatsApp registration process or later...
John Quintet
1 hour ago