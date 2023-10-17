Pluto TV Launches New MTV, Comedy Central Channels in Canada

Pluto TV has launched eight new channels in Canada featuring content from MTV and Comedy Central. This marks the first time Comedy Central has its own TV channels in the country. The channels are available for free, live, and on-demand streaming, all powered by ads.

“As Pluto TV approaches its one-year anniversary in Canada, we are thrilled to showcase eight new channels from MTV and Comedy Central,” said Doug Smith, SVP, Streaming and Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global, in a statement on Tuesday.

Pluto TV will offer five new MTV channels, including:

MTV Reality : Features shows like Jersey Shore, The Hills, and Teen Mom.

: Features shows like Jersey Shore, The Hills, and Teen Mom. MTV Dating : Includes Ex On The Beach, Are You The One?, and more.

: Includes Ex On The Beach, Are You The One?, and more. The Challenge : A single-series channel featuring multiple seasons.

: A single-series channel featuring multiple seasons. Catfish : Another single-series channel featuring the first four seasons.

: Another single-series channel featuring the first four seasons. Ridiculousness: A channel dedicated to seasons 1-2 and 6-10 of the series.

Comedy Central will have three channels on Pluto TV:

Comedy Central Pluto TV : Features Chapelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and more.

: Features Chapelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and more. Comedy Central Animation : Includes Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and others.

: Includes Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and others. Comedy Central Stand-Up: A single-series channel featuring Comedy Central Presents.

Following the success of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards’ live stream on Pluto TV, the service will also carry the 2023 MTV EMA on November 5, with more details to come.

Back in December 2022, Pluto TV made its debut in Canada, expanding beyond the U.S. The service is part of growing Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services we’re seeing pop up, and this time it’s from Paramount Global, with Corus serving as its Canadian partner. Earlier this March, The Weather Network channel debuted on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is available for free without registration or subscription. Canadians can access the service via web, various TV apps including on Apple TV, and mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.