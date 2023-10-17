Public Mobile Launches Sale on 60GB Canada/US Plan and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched another sale on select 5G plans, including its 60GB Canada-USA talk, text and data plan.

Here’s what’s available right now for all customers:

  • $50/60GB 5G Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription (save $15/month)
  • $45/50GB 5G plan on a 90-day subscription (save $10/month)

These 90-day subscriptions mean you pay upfront and get your 5G data (up to 250 Mbps) all at once. So for the $50/60GB Canada-US example, you’ll pay $150 upfront and get 180GB data to use over 90 days, for example. This $50 Canada-US plan also recently had 40GB of data, but was bumped up to 60GB recently.

Both plans include unlimited nationwide talk, international texts and data, while the Canada-US plan includes U.S. roaming.

Rival pre-paid brands Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) do not offer 5G, and their plans only offer up to 30GB of data after autopay bonuses. Chatr and Lucky Mobile have a $75/30GB Canada-US plan with up to 150 Mbps speeds.

Public Mobile says this sale is available from October 17-23.

